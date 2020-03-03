Two companies - Forestals and Distinct Homes Ltd - have decided to do their bit to help the Pace family who not only lost their home which collapsed due to next door construction on Monday but also lost a precious family member.

Miriam Pace, 54, got trapped under the debris in the collapse and was later found dead. She was a mother of two.

Her lifeless body was found beneath the rubble at around 10pm by members of the Civil Protection Department after almost eight hours of searching.

The house collapsed into a next-door site which was being excavated.

In a Facebook post, Distinct Homes Ltd offered the family all furniture they may need once they get settled in a new home.

In another Facebook post, Forestals offered all home appliances the family may require.