Malta office joins FIPRA international network

FIPRA Malta was officially launched during the 37th FIPRA Network Week held in Zagreb.

Founded in 2000, FIPRA is today the leading and most extensive global public affairs consultancy network, advising clients on a range of government relations and regulatory policy issues with a presence in over 50 countries.

FIPRA is known both for the seniority and expertise of its staff with the aim regulatory advisors having experience at EU, national governments and regulatory authorities. FIPRA’s expertise lies in regulatory advisory with a focus on EU policies, directives and the policy process.

A registered lobbyist, FIPRA has expertise in financial services, tax, competition policy, digital and tech and energy and the environment among others.

FIPRA Malta is a joint venture between Martin Cauchi Inglott, a Special Adviser of FIPRA International on maritime, defence and security and ARQ, a professional services advisory firm.

Martin Cauchi Inglott, director at FIPRA Malta, said: “I am honoured to have been incorporated into this prestigious network of public affairs consultants. FIPRA offers expertise in the political process, globally but especially in Europe.”

JP Fabri, director Regulatory & Advisory at ARQ and a director of FIPRA Malta, said: “In today’s world, regulatory compliance is central to any business and regulation is constantly changing at European and national levels. We believe that through FIPRA, we are in a unique position to support our clients navigate the EU’s regulatory landscape to not only ensure compliance but to prepare businesses for any upcoming regulatory changes.”

Success at World Travel Awards

InterContinental Malta was awarded Malta’s Leading Resort for the second year in a row and Malta’s Leading Hotel Suite at the World Travel Awards 2019 which were held in Madeira, Portugal.

The World Travel Awards are the ultimate travel recognition, celebrating organisations that have consistently pushed the boundaries of industry excellence in pro­duct and service. They underline the exceptional profess­iona­lism, care and deter­mination that teams must deliver and maintain daily when caring for guests’ needs.