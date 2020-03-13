GasanMamo has announced that, together with the company’s partners, it is taking all the necessary steps to protect customers, staff and the public at large.

In a statement, the insurance company said that the advice from health experts is that avoiding non-essential contact is one way of preventing the spread of the virus. Thus GasanMamo wants to encourage customers to make greater use of the company’s online services and other channels of communication such as by calling on 2134 5123 or 2778 9000, e-mail insurance@gasanmamo.com and the virtual agent on www.gasanmamo.com.

GasanMamo offers various online services including the issuing of new policies, renewals, and the registering of claims.