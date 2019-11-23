Each year, thousands of men around the world join the challenge to grow a moustache, during Movember and raise awareness on male-related health issues.

This year, car importer GasanZammit is also taking up the mantle and challenging the status quo by putting men’s health firmly at the forefront of their company culture. To mark this Movember, the team at GasanZammit has produced an informative infographic aimed at educating staff on the three main male-related health issues and how to approach them.

In order to continue showing support for their staff, the majority of whom comprise of men, while simultaneously educating about men’s health issues, GasanZammit also distributed personal grooming kits provided by VJ Salomone to mark Men’s Day on November 19, with an aim to encourage their own staff to grow their own moustache in the hopes of also bringing awareness and education home to their own families and friends

“We wanted to be part of the conversation about the importance of raising awareness on men’s health,” GasanZammit marketing director Carolyn Zammit said.

“The stats speak for themselves. Male health issues are on the rise too and remain a taboo. By providing facts, we want to be part of something bigger like Movember.”

One of the main health issues faced by men revolves around mental health, an area which men notoriously neglect, preferring to engage in avoidance tactics, bottling their emotions up, often insisting that since there’s no physical manifestation of a problem, that the problem does not exist. This is one of the key areas that GasanZammit hopes to tackle, by opening up the discussion about how men’s health matters to their employees for the first time.

Last month the company showed the same appreciation for their employees, as well as raising awareness similarly about women’s health issues, by distributing homemade nut butters.