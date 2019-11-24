An automatic external defibrillator (AED) was installed outside the premises of Distinct Homes Ltd in Victoria. The company installed this equipment outside its main showroom in Pope John Paul II Street as part of its corporate social responsibility. The initiative was supported by the Friends of the Sick and the Elderly in Gozo (FSEG). A second AED will be installed outside the company’s second showroom in Mdina Road, Attard.

Distinct Homes Ltd director Andrew Zammit said the company would be holding demonstration sessions for free.

John B Pace, on behalf of the FSEG, said the group welcomes and supports such initiatives and encourages other businesses to take similar initiatives.

Distinct Homes Ltd was founded in 1988.