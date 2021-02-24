Those planning a holiday abroad later this year, or even in 2022, will need travel insurance. From getting sick abroad to having to cancel flights because of self-isolation, or quarantine, the coronavirus pandemic could still ruin holiday plans, making travel insurance essential.

Local insurance broking firm Global Insurance Brokers Limited has teamed up with a Lloyd’s European Coverholder and can now offer this product underwritten by a Lloyds Insurance Company in Belgium.

This comprehensive policy covers various benefits such as cancellation, travel disruption, alternative accommodation, missed departure and transport diversion, travel delay inconvenience, alteration of Itinerary, emergency medical and repatriation, hospital inconvenience benefits, personal accident, baggage and personal effects, money and documents including fraudulent use of credit cards, legal expenses, personal liability, hijack and kidnap as basic coverage.

Over and above these basic benefits, additional covers may be purchased including winter sports, golf cover, business cover, terrorism disruption, sports/cycle equipment, gadget cover, wedding cover and also one way trips but above all COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 cover.

This means that subject to the policy limits, travellers can reduce their financial risk and possibly opt to book their travel knowing that cancellation costs in relation to Covid-19 will be reimbursed. Those forced into quarantine and isolation abroad would face extra accommodation costs and the prospect of having to buy a new journey home is now covered by this policy. Medical and repatriation costs would be covered if the cause is related to COVID too.

The policy which can be for a single trip or annual multi-trip can be purchased by any person up to the age of 79 without the requirement of providing a medical certificate, offers high limits and 24-hour emergency medical assistance. It will also cover additional kennel or cattery costs for dogs or cats if you are delayed in returning from your trip due to death, injury or illness, and this does not have to be COVID-related.

This policy is available from Global Insurance Brokers through their head office in Valletta or their Birzebbuga branch. For any queries call 2577 5555, e-mail gib@globalinsbrokers.com.mt or contact them through their Facebook page.

Global Insurance Brokers Limited is enrolled in the broker’s list in terms of the Insurance Distribution Act (Chapter 487) to carry out insurance intermediaries activities by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

Registered office: 65 Birkirkara Hill, St Julian's. STJ1143. Co Reg C9923