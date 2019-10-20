Company law in the European Court of Justice, recent company failures, compliance obligations, the company secretary’s role and diversity in Maltese boardrooms will be among the main topics at this year’s Company Law Conference organised by the Chamber of Advocates’ Malta Law Academy Foundation and the University of Malta’s Department of Commercial Law.

The conference will be held on October 30 from 1 to 5.30pm at the University’s Valletta campus.

The conference, which will be chaired by Dr David Fabri, will be opened by chamber president Dr Louis De Gabriele followed by an address by Chief Justice Dr Joseph Azzopardi.

Dr Fabri will then deliver a presentation on various companies that have been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Prof. Peter G. Xuereb, a judge at the European Court of Justice, will deliver the keynote speech on company law at the court.

This will be followed by a series of three presentations:

Etienne Borg Cardona will address the topic ‘Too big to fail? Revisiting recent company failures’; Dr George Brancaleone will talk about compliance obligations nightmare and the role of the company secretary; and Juanita Bencini will discuss the issue of diversity in Maltese boardrooms.

To register e-mail events@avukati.org or call 2124 8601 or 7720 8601.