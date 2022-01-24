October 2021 saw various amendments introduced to the Maltese company law framework. This primarily resulted from the transposition of Directive (EU) 2019/1151, which is referred to as the ‘Digital Tools and Processes in Company Law Directive’ (‘the Directive’). The role of the directive is to dictate when new methods and procedures require additional measures to enhance the reliability, security and trustworthiness of any online procedures conducted.

The directive has been designed to harmonise fundamental requirements across the EU’s single market, by providing the necessary means for citizens to form an online company, or register an online company branch, in the EU.

By resorting to online processes in company law, a citizen can submit the necessary documentation electronically without having to physically visit the respective registry or authority in the member state where the company or its branch is being incorporated (certain exceptions do apply).

Beyond that, and in accordance with the spirit of the directive, Act LX of 2021, together with legal notices 422 and 423 of 2021, was also introduced. Act LX introduces this requirement for newly appointed directors, as well as current ones, both at incorporation level and in existing companies.

The new provisions in Article 139(1) and (5) of the Companies Act specify that an appointed director is to give consent for such an appointment and to declare if they are aware of circumstances that could lead to their disqualification from being appointed or holding such an office in any member state.

Disqualification information is then made available to the requesting registries across member states, so they can screen and decide whether the respective individual is suitable to hold the office of director in the state where the company is being incorporated or has its registered office. This information is solely exchanged via the Business Registers’ interconnection system, under the responsibility of the EU’s e-Justice portal.

Additionally, amendments under Article 142(6) of the Companies Act now dictate that the registrar must consider any disqualification or relative information in another member state for any person applying to be a director. In such instances, the registrar may decide not to accept the director’s appointment if they have been disqualified in another member state. This proves the importance of interconnectedness between member states’ registers and underlines how crucial it is for enhanced and real-time communication.

Finally, the digital processes that are being enhanced from a local perspective include the facility to file documents electronically for the various company law processes – from incorporation stage, across the company’s entire lifetime on the register.

The Malta Business Registry accepts electronically submitted documents if they are signed using qualified electronic signatures. These signatures enable submissions to be reliably authenticated and confirmed in accordance with EU regulations and gives them the equivalent legal effect of a handwritten signature.

Legal notices 422 and 423 of 2021 provide for these changes in more detail, highlighting the provision of online information that is to be made available. Beyond that, it stipulates the online procedures in place, as well as the information held by the registers that may be exchanged as part of the interconnected system between EU registers.

These initiatives for part of a significant plan to digitise effectively, while guaranteeing better security and trustworthiness among company law procedures.

Damian Paul Cassar is senior professional officer, Legal and Enforcement Unit, Malta Business Registry