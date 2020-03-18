Acunetix, a Malta-registered company, is contributing to the fight against coronavirus by providing organisations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with security to protect themselves against any possible cyber attacks.

It said it was offering a complimentary Acunetix Premium license to protect them from malicious web and network hacking attempts.

Eligible organisations are those that are supporting the COVID-19 response, whether they are government entities, medical equipment providers, news providers, vaccine research, medical research, patient care, hospitals, emergency first responders, food delivery, and more.

Qualifying organisations should e-mail the company at licenserequest@acunetix.com for more information.