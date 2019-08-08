Two men who walked into a Forestals outlet in Valletta and stole a Playstation 4 are being sought by the police and the shop owners.

The electronics shop said it is offering a €200 reward for information leading to the identification of the men, recorded on CCTV on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Forestals said the theft happened just after 10am when the two men, one wearing a red T-shirt and another wearing an orange top, walked into the outlet in Republic Street. While one of the men distracted the salesman, the other grabbed a Playstation 4 and ran out with it.

The shop alarm went off but both men had fled.

The shop said it had reported the matter to the police. It uploaded still images taken from the shop's CCTV.

It offered a €200 reward to anyone who provides information that will lead to the arrest of the men and the return of the product.

All information will be treated in confidence.