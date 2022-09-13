Once hailed as the future of Tottenham, Marcus Edwards will have the chance to show why he was touted as the next Lionel Messi when the Sporting Lisbon forward faces his old club in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Edwards burst onto the Champions League stage with a dazzling display in Sporting’s 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

The 23-year-old English winger marked his maiden Champions League start with his first goal in the competition, also providing an assist to remind Tottenham of the talent that briefly led him to be the Premier League club’s brightest young star.

Edwards’ career has taken a long and winding road since his teenage years, but he is relishing the chance to face Tottenham when Antonio Conte’s side visit Lisbon for this week’s Group D clash.

Born in the north London suburb of Enfield, Edwards dreamt of playing for Tottenham just a few miles down the road from his home.

