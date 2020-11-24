Players have a chance to choose between land-based and online casinos. However, like almost any other kind of business, running a casino requires legalisation and official permission. It is important that a casino owner gets a corresponding licence that will ensure the protection of gambling rights among a host of other things.

Nevertheless, getting a casino licence is no walk in the park as picking the right one can be tricky. Here are details on all you need to know about Agenzia Dogane e Monopolio di Stato (AAMS) and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) gambling licences.

AAMS (ADM)

The demand for games in the form of traditional options like Lotto, Gratta e Vinci, Superenalotto, or even games like poker online is now on a rapid rise. For this reason, ADM made a set of rules to establish regulatory terms of an agreement between suppliers of casino games and users of such games.

AAMS overview

AAMS takes responsibility for everything regarding the game, including all AAMS online casinos. Operators who are looking to start gambling activities in Italy will have to deal with the AAMS.

This organ is not only responsible for the gaming aspect but is also involved in the taxation area of the game, fixing the cost of licence fees as well as the taxes both players and operators must pay on the proceeds generated from gambling. Furthermore, the AAMS is in its rights to stop and block any gambling operator that disregards the laws.

Cost of licence

The costs of acquiring the AAMS licence are unfortunately much greater than what is obtainable in any other country globally. Depending on the kind of game you would like to propose, the cost of the licence varies from €50,000 to a staggering €350,000, and the operator is able to offer online gambling games for up to nine years.

Features

1. Allowing Italian players to gamble: There are only a few other regulatory bodies that are just as concerned with their licence-operating casinos the way AAMS is. The company has routine access to its casinos' servers, wherein regular deposit audits and player withdrawal audits are carried out. This is achieved with stringent laws in place to encourage a casino to respond when an indication of gambling addiction is shown by any player.

2. Tough KYC: AAMS makes it mandatory for its approved casinos to hold intense KYC sessions for all new clients. With all players enrolled in a central state-controlled scheme, making it really unlikely for a case of fraud to be recorded.

3. Deposit limits: Casinos operating with the AAMS permit are often expected to deposit a significant sum of funds into a particular security deposit so that if the gambling firm ever chooses to shut down, all players can be paid their prize money.

Malta Gaming Authority

The Malta Gaming Authority is Malta's official gaming control board. The regulatory body was developed in 2001, to ensure the various sectors of the industry are not doing any crimes, acts of unfairness, corruption or money laundering activities with the customers.

MGA overview

It seems to be the first regulatory body that provides the players with a protected climate. The body was primarily created to ensure any single gambling organisation operates under all the fixed rules and regulations.

The regulatory body has become the gaming industry's hub. It protects consumers from violations, unfair gaming laws, and bribery. It also enables customers to not get addicted to gambling and instead keep it fun and friendly.

Licence costs and taxes

To get gambling permission within the jurisdiction of Malta, you will have to pay several obligatory payments and taxes. There are reputable Malta bookmakers via NonAAMS.com that obtained an MGA licence a long time ago and have never been under investigation. They allow international and Italian players to bet on sports and play casino games online.

A licence fee is fixed at €25,000 and a request for application processing that costs €2,300. Also, there is a licence renewal that costs €1,500. There are new rules of taxation when it comes to gambling businesses in Malta that have become effective as of January 1. Earlier, it was a fixed fee. Now, the coat of annual tax is dependent on the type of licence and the company's revenues. However, it seems to be a good one for startups since the first year of their operation is tax-free.

Features

1. Player protection: This gambling licence protects the rights of all players under their jurisdiction, and provides the same rights and laws to all of them.

2. Fair gaming: All forms of gaming done at a casino licensed by Malta is usually fair, and all funds are properly distributed amongst them for reputation sake.

3. Accountability: Its primary factor is to see to it that the gaming operators are held accountable for their actions.

4. Laws update: With the Malta gambling regulatory body, the laws and regulations are updated constantly.

5. Recognised in and out of the EU: The Malta regulatory body is not only recognised within Malta but has also gained worldwide recognition for online gambling.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.