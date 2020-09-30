Farmers whose crops were decimated by a fierce storm in February last year will be eligible for compensation under a €1.5 million government fund announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference on a farm in Baħrija, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said that the scheme is separate from another scheme which catered for structural damages suffered by the farmers.

Over 400 farmers are estimated to be eligible for compensation for their damaged crops. They will be contacted by the ministry in the coming days to submit their claim.

Agriculture and Fisheries director Saviour Debono Grech said that last year the authorities had drawn up a report with photographic evidence of the damage cause by the storm between 23 and 24 February.

Asked about the incentives being rolled out by the government to reverse the declining number of farmers, the minister blamed EU accession, particularly the Common Agricultural Policy which he said had negatively affected the Maltese agricultural sector.

He insisted Malta was making its case in Brussels to safeguard the Maltese farmers, saying the one-size-fits all approach had led to negative repercussions. Refalo added that the German presidency of the EU was piloting a reform in the CAP. He gave no further details.

While acknowledging that the number of full-time farmers was dwindling he said that the government was promoting agriculture among young people through dedicated MCAST courses. Furthermore, farmers participating in such scheme would be eligible for financial incentives in order to assist those of a younger age wanting to make a career in farming.