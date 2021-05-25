Gozo Fast Ferry on Tuesday announced some of its fares for the service starting on June 1, saying anyone with a Tallinja adult or student card will be able to travel to Valletta and back for €7.99 while Gozo residents can make the return trip for €4.50.

Passengers in possession of a Tallinja child card or concession card can make the return trip for €3.99, while cyclists can take up their bicycle for free, the company said as it announced its new fares.

The company did not announce the standard fare for travellers who are not Gozo residents or who do not hold a Tallinja card, with another announcement due in the coming days.

The competing service, operated by Virtu Farries, last week announced a standard return fare of €12 for adults and €6 for children which will be reduced to €11 for adults and €5.50 for children holding Tallinja cards.

The Virtu' fare for Gozo residents will be €5 for adults, €3 for children and for Gozo residents with a Tallinja card the return trip, €4.60 for adults and €2.70 for children.

Gozo Fast Ferry said it has put a strong emphasis on affordability and easy interconnection using the different modes of transport available at the two landing ports in Valletta and Mġarr, Gozo.

"The schedule and fares were drawn up following extensive consultation meetings with stakeholders to ensure an affordable, flexible, reliable commute that will include shuttle bus services to key locations such as the University of Malta and Mater Dei Hospital," it said.

“What emerged from these consultation meetings is that this new fast ferry service will finally offer commuters value for money, peace of mind and additional time to enjoy with their family, or to dedicate to work or pleasure. This can have a really big impact, especially on those who travel frequently between Malta and Gozo,” a company spokesperson said.

Ferry schedule

During weekdays, the first catamaran will leave Mġarr at 5.45am arriving in Valletta at 6.30am, with the last journey scheduled for 11.45pm and reaching the capital at 12.30am. The first service from Valletta is at 6.45am, with the final journey at 12.45am.

On weekends and public holidays, the service starts from Mġarr at 6.45am or 7.30am from Valletta, with the last trip at 11.45pm from Gozo and 12.45am from Malta, allowing commuters enough time to enjoy dinner on either side of the island.

Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd — backed by Bianchi Group and Merill Investments — has invested in two modern vessels capable of carrying 300 passengers per trip, which provide wheelchair access, and enable users to board with their bicycles.