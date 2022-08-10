Blitz is offering Malta-based artists who graduated recently the opportunity to apply for an open call to have a new project produced and exhibited by Blitz, and published in a catalogue.

This initiative is intended to give one successful applicant a curated platform to express themselves, an occasion to work one-to-one with international curator Sara Dolfi Agostini on a new commission and improve their professional skills while promoting their artistic practice. Blitz will act as a host institution, a mentor and partner.

This competitive open call is aimed at highly motivated individuals from all artistic disciplines, including (but not limited to) new media, digital platforms, film, photography, performance, painting, sound, architecture, electronic music, installation, and who have graduated from an arts-related degree in Malta between 2019 and 2022.

All applicants are requested to present a proposal for a new project to be produced and exhibited at Blitz Valletta.

The selected candidate will be mentored through a research and production phase of approximately a month, during which the resident artist will be in a conversation with the curator. The production phase will be followed by the launch of a solo exhibition at Blitz Valletta.

The application deadline is August 31. For more information and application guidelines, visit here.