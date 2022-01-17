The compilation of evidence against Abner Aquilina, charged with the murder of a Polish student two weeks ago, will start on Friday morning.

Aquilina, 20 of Zejtun, stands accused of the murder and rape of Paulina Dembska, 29, at Independence Gardens in the early morning of January 2.

He pleaded not guilty upon his arraignment last Thursday.

The police have determined it was a random killing and that there were no ties between Aquilina and the victim.

Investigators had to pause their interrogation following concerns about Aquilina's mental state, and psychiatric experts were called in. The suspect was subsequently sent to Mount Carmel hospital, for treatment and evaluation.

Sources said psychiatric experts were called in after he repeatedly told interrogators that the devil spoke to him on the night of the murder and that those voices had “ordered him” to commit the crime. Aquilina told police that he was “doing God’s work”.

He was discharged from Mt Carmel on Wednesday.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud, Inspector Jonathan Ransley and Shaun Pawney are prosecuting, assisted by AG lawyers.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri are defence counsel.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti is appearing parte civile.