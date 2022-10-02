When things go wrong with your purchase, the first thing to do is to check about your legal rights. Once you confirm that you have a right to claim a remedy, the next step is to notify the trader about your complaint and request a solution.

Any communication with the trader is best made in writing and should include a clear and concise description of the problem and the type of remedy you are requesting.

It is important that with your complaint you include a copy of the proof of purchase. This document is an essential requirement to exercise your legal rights.

You can contact the European Consumer Centre Malta (ECC Malta) if your complaint is about a product purchased online or physically from a shop, and the trader is registered in another EU country. ECC Malta will provide you with all the necessary information about your consumer rights and also advise you on how to proceed with your claim.

Furthermore, ECC Malta will assist you if the trader does not provide an adequate solution to your complaint or refuses to respond. This office’s complaints handling procedure is to mediate between you, as a consumer, and the trader so that an amicable solution is reached.

To submit a formal complaint with ECC Malta, you need to provide the following information and documentation:

• A brief overview of the problem;

• Proof of purchase;

• A copy of all correspondence with the trader;

• Bank details (IBAN) if a refund is being requested;

• Any other documentation that supports your case.

ECC Malta cannot handle complaints if consumers purchase a product from another consumer - Odette Vella

ECC Malta can only handle complaints from consumers against traders of a cross-border nature. ECC Malta cannot handle complaints if consumers purchase a product from another consumer or if the product is not for personal use. In these specific circumstances, consumers are referred to seek independent legal advice.

If you want to know more about your rights, visit ECC Malta’s new website, whereby you can find information on your consumer rights when buying a product or service from other European countries, including Norway and Iceland.

You may submit questions and complaints by e-mail to ecc.malta@mccaa.org.mt or by visiting https://eccnetmalta.gov.mt. Once on the website’s homepage, click the ‘submit a complaint’ button, fill in the complaint form, or click the ‘ask a question’ button for any other consumer-related questions.

Furthermore, you may call on +356 21221901 during office hours or send a message on ECC Malta’s social media pages.

This information was provided in collaboration with ECC Malta.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT