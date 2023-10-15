There were many positive reactions to the publication of the draft law that will make it possible for Maltese and Gozitan youths aged 16 and 17 to serve as Mayors and in other high offices in local Councils, when and if they manage to secure the largest vote within the winning party during general elections.

However, there were some, we must admit, who expressed doubts regarding the weight that this would put on our young people. As if we haven’t already had young individuals who have distinguished themselves in the local government sector and provided and continue to provide essential services, some of whom even contested in the general election and are now part of the highest institution in our country, Parliament. Nevertheless, it is notable that in the coming weeks a discussion process will take place with key stakeholders with the aim of having mentoring programs for all elected individuals in Local Councils to ensure that every person is aware of their obligations and responsibilities, irrespective of their age.

This is the spirit that has guided the amendments we are making, confirming the advance that was made in the democratic process in our country. This is not an act of strong confidence in our youth that just started today. From granting the vote at the age of 18, the process continues until the present day, where we see Malta as the first member state of the European Union giving its young people the unique opportunity to actively participate at the forefront of local government. In the same European Union, Malta was the second country to grant voting rights to individuals aged 16, but this time we see the country taking a new direction where confidence in Maltese and Gozitan youth is expressed through the offer of opportunities for them to serve their communities as they bring more enthusiasm and creativity.

Remember that this historic milestone was politically initiated in the 2022 election and outlined in the National Local Government Strategy 2023-2030, which was unveiled last May. Trust is not only conveyed in words but in deeds, with the courage and commitment that the full potential of this country will be harnessed with renewed energy in the field of local government.

We can have local councils that benefit from a balance of various age groups in the formulation of their strategies, services, and initiatives

Just a few weeks ago, before the publication of the amendments, young people were still looking forward to continuing to exploit their focus and hard work through a conference held in Parliament on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of local councils. However, the voice of young people should not be just in the spoken word. This is because they know that in order to implement their ideas, put them into practice, and contribute more in the local government sector, they need, as they have, the vote from the age of 16 and upwards, and the possibility, which is now being proposed, that they themselves can drive the work in local councils.

They are the pioneers for social progress and their influence can contribute to a much-needed and comprehensive boost in local government. This new energy can lead to better services in the community, where there is now an increased awareness of the obligations and responsibilities of all those who join local councils to give their own contribution towards society. After all, the provision of effective and efficient services to the residents of our cities and towns must remain paramount while we continue to listen to the voices of youth and all those who have always offered and continue to offer their valuable contribution to the decision-making and initiatives in the local government sector around Malta and Gozo.

The provision of these opportunities to our youth should not be considered in any way as a lack of confidence in the large number of councillors and mayors – of all ages – who tirelessly serve for the benefit of the residents of the cities and towns they represent. Their contribution is fully acknowledged and appreciated, and we also firmly believe in strengthening the various generations that work and contribute within local and regional councils.

With the commitment of more and more young people, however, we can have local councils that benefit from a balance of various age groups in the formulation of their strategies, services, and initiatives. Now that we are going to have young people as young as 16 and 17 years old entering the leadership of councils, provided always that they win the trust of voters in their localities, activity will continue to grow, ideas will flourish, and an injection, a breath of fresh air will be given to local government in every corner of these islands.

In June next year, we will have the local council elections. On the forefront, there will be a number of Maltese and Gozitan youths ready to offer their contribution in their work among their communities. They will join established and recognised candidates who have already given a lot and still have more to offer to their communities. Many communities have been fortunate to find dedicated mayors and councillors, so dedicated that, election after election, they have left their positive mark.

It is this diverse mix of generations - from the youngest to the oldest sharing appropriate roles – that makes a difference in diligent councils who are always ready to face new challenges and experiences. Today, as we ensure the involvement of young people in every position of service in local government, we look forward with more anticipation and expectation. They will continue to find the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government every day, and everywhere it is needed.