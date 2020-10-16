You will be breaching COVID-19 rules if you leave your home without a mask as from Saturday.

This is one of a set of new measures announced on Friday aimed at containing the growing spread of COVID-19.

However, although it comes into force on Saturday, the measure will only be enforced as from October 24.

And there are some exceptions to the new rule.

You will be able to take off your mask if you in your car and children under three are exempt.

Masks now also have to be worn by all children from primary school upwards.

Other exceptions to mask-wearing related to those who are doing physical activity such as jogging or cycling, or if delivering a public speech, as long as social distancing is retained.

People with respiratory and behavioural conditions are also exempt, as are those communicating with people who need to lip read.

As expected, one can remove one’s mask to eat when at a restaurant or if receiving a facial or medical treatment.

The mask can also be removed briefly for identification purposes, for example at the airport.

“With the current rate of transmission, we must use this tool in a wider way, so we are making the use of masks obligatory. When wearing masks, we are protecting others and this is important,” Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci said.