During the past scholastic year, Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola, has embarked on a journey to integrate robotics and computational thinking into the curriculum. This follows a collaboration agreement that the school signed last summer with Robocoach.

Girls attending the school have been exposed to regular and time­tabled sessions on robotics during the school day as well as offered the possibility to attend after-school sessions. This ap­proach used fun educational activities to instil curiosity about science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM).

With the computational thinking model incorporated as a core element in all subjects, the students’ curiosity was transformed into an attitude of lifelong learning.

A STEAM approach provides the space to nurture critical thinkers by engaging students in science literacy. Instead of being passive technology users, they become active inventors and innovators.

When one walks around the offices of hi-tech companies one notices that the majority of employees are male. We are trying to change this. Studies have shown that girls and boys show equal interest in science and maths in schools. We aim to empower our female students from a young age to change their vision of reality and to redefine their future.

Working with educators to develop an innovative curriculum using emerging technology and tools had been a very satisfying experience. Robocoach helps educators craft a better curriculum through digital tools and technology facilities that enhances the chances of learning.

Incorporating such tools in our teaching methods helps to truly provide children with an appetite for learning

Robocoach’s philosophy of incorporating such tools in our teaching methods helps to truly provide children with an appetite for learning while enhancing their objective thinking, creativity and logical planning skills. It’s about meeting the needs of the students in a way that ensures the material is understood, maintained, and applied in and out of the classroom.

As part of the Earth Day activities held recently at our school, Robocoach, in collaboration with Avantis Systems Ltd, orga­nised various workshops for our students and their parents and rela­tives, led by Abby Camilleri Pearson from Robocoach. Avantis Systems Ltd are distributors of the LearnPad for the One Tablet Per Child initiative and have been working in collaboration with Robocoach to deliver highly engaging activities using LearnPad tablets and ClassVRs.

These workshops were centred around the theme of green tour­ism. Activities were crafted to meet the learners’ ages and different activities were geared for the various levels. All the students took part in various workshops prepared for them using different resources.

The workshops included the use of the Sphero, Qobo Robo­bloq, ClassVRs, LearnPad as well as a range of Engino Education products to integrate robotics, computational thinking, STEAM and technology effectively. Parents were also invited to participate in the workshops together with their daughters.

At the end of this activity, David Rizzo from Robocoach explained the importance of sustaining such opportunities for schoolchildren and concluded by offering Robocoach’s assistance throughout the next scholastic year.

Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola, is extending this opportunity to the wider community by offering a Robocoach summer club within the school premises for children aged five to 13.

Children will enhance their learning by being actively engaged through the building of projects. Groups will be challenged in various learning streams through the use of diverse robotic equipment, as well as 3D printing and green screen technology solutions.

Kenneth Vella is headmaster of Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola.

