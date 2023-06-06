The sixth edition of a national computer coding contest which will see students and developers compete for a maximum prize of €3,000 was launched on Tuesday

Speaking at St Nicholas College in Dingli, Education Officer Josmar Borg explained that the contest will feature varying levels of expertise as participants complete a series of open-book coding challenges.

Just like the original edition of code.sprint, secondary-level students will compete against one another to claim the top spot at the annual event

However, Borg said that the competition has evolved over the years to include two more categories, one for post-secondary students and another open category for undergraduate students who will code against each other and established developers.

For both secondary and post-secondary levels, the prize structure is the same, Borg said, as third-place will receive €150 while a second-place finish will earn participants €250.

The best coders will receive €500 alongside a paid €500 course with the Institute for Computer Education (ICE Malta) and an unspecified amount in vouchers which can be redeemed at several tech-based outlets.

The open category prize has higher financial stakes as the winner will receive €3000 while second will take home €1500 and third €500.

Every participant will receive a blockchain certificate, Borg added.

Community and competition

While one objective of the competition is to gauge coders’ problem-solving and computer skills, Borg said that the competition also helps strengthen the community as the programming world is not just a career path but a growing group of like-minded people.

One goal of the competition, for example, is to further the number of women in the computing field as every category will feature a Best Female award, he said.

Borg explained that a qualifier round will be held for secondary and post-secondary students to cut down the already large amount of applicants, taking the top 10 in each category to the finals round which will be held on July 8.

The open category, while still following a similar format will instead feature an eight-hour coding marathon on July 15 with all awards handed out on July 22.

“The education that we give to our children needs to be a full one,” Education Minister Clifton Grima said at the launch, noting that code.sprint is one example of such holistic experiences.

He explained that as students compete, they will strive to achieve their best results in what he described to be a “crucial experience”.

“In an evolving world that continues to emphasise technology… we need to give children and students the opportunity to spread their wings,” he said.

“We need to ensure that the education system reflects reality,” he said, emphasising the importance of connecting two.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Education, the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes and ICE Malta.