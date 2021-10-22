For this year’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) event, Computime Ltd teamed up with the International Ocean Institute (IOI) to better understand the ocean’s influence on mankind and mankind’s influence on the ocean.

The IOI, with its headquarters based in Malta, is a world-leading independent, non-governmental, non-profit organisation with 50 years’ experience in conducting training and capacity-building in ocean governance with the aim of creating knowledgeable future leaders.

The CSR event was organised by the partners as an ‘ocean literacy’ and ‘citizen science-style’ event, where the aim was to combine the sharing of ocean knowledge with the collection of scientific information by interested laypersons among Computime staff.

An educational experience above all else, the event started with an IOI-supported online lecture by well-known local marine biologist and IOI trainer Alan Deidun. Deidun shared with Computime staff interesting and intriguing facts on the sea and how responsible behaviour at the beach and away from it can help protect it now and for future generations.

The talk was followed by coordinated visits to two Maltese beaches where staff could put into practice what they had learned. A beach sampling programme allowed the group to carry out simple investigations on local sand profiles, microplastics distribution and submerged beach litter using observation and special sampling equipment, snorkelling and recording of data.

“Given the limitations on social gatherings during the current COVID situation, we wanted to find an activity that was both engaging but which would still be safe for our employees to attend. We achieved this and more with this initiative. The active participation and collaboration of our staff in scientific research to increase scientific knowledge was enjoyable and provided the opportunity to apply into practice lessons learned on how we can use our beaches, the pollution that constantly threatens our seas and how to beat this growing problem, and the decision-making needed to safeguard coast and sea in a safe, open space,” Computime HR manager Sandra Azzopardi said.

“We are very excited to collaborate with such a relevant and influential organisation such as IOI,” Johanna Bonnici, HR executive at Computime, continued. “More so, as our own participation comes at a time when a worldwide drive on the importance of ocean literacy is presently under way. “It feels good to be part of a movement which raises awareness on matters which are particularly useful to a small island like ours.”

Speaking on behalf of IOI, managing director Antonella Vassallo said: “This event organised with and supported by Computime, was an excellent opportunity to bring ocean knowledge to a new community of interested stakeholders, to encourage a spirit of scientific interest for the benefit of the local marine environment and to increase ocean literacy in general.”

She added that having companies like Computime participate in the Mediterranean Ocean Literacy Festival, which was organised by the EU4Ocean Coalition on Med Coast Day (September 25), is vital to growing a community of individuals knowledgeable on the importance of the oceans.

Such events are complemented by the IOI’s publication series – the World Ocean Review – which can be downloaded or ordered free of charge by anybody from the IOI website https://www.ioinst.org/publications/world-ocean-review/.