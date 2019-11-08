A State of Limbo explores the concept of identity in the Mediterranean at this time of migratory crisis. A multidisciplinary exhibition, large-scale paintings and installations are presented by artist James Micallef Grimaud, also known as Twitch.

Curated by Rachel Formosa, the exhibition brings forward a visual narrative which examines the socio-political context of an unprecedented crisis in Europe. Featuring elements of street art, the exhibit illustrates the Mediterranean Sea as a paradoxical place, and how populations flock to it in search of freedom.

While some do so for pleasure, others seek refuge even though they may not reach their destination. As part of its programme, the exhibition will host hardcore punk band Double Standard on December 6.

The exhibition, which opens today, runs until December 8 at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.