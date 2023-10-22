Marketing agency The Concept Stadium has recently announced a restructuring of its executive committee, including the appointment of an additional two C-level officers to its leadership team.

Following the earlier appointment of Lorraine Borg as chief brand officer in line with the HR Quality Mark certification, Jonathan Dalli, CEO at The Concept Stadium, announced the appointment of Rebecca Calleja as chief commercial officer and Claude Mifsud as chief operations officer.

Both Calleja and Mifsud have been working at The Concept Stadium for several years, starting from executives to head of PR and corporate communications and head of web UX/UI, respectively.

Having assumed her new role at the beginning of October, Calleja is now focusing more on The Concept Stadium’s client relationship management, as well as lead the business development team alongside Dalli. On the other hand, Mifsud is in charge of the operations of the agency, ensuring both the web team, as well as the creative studio, work in synergy with the client partners in order to provide a complete product or service for each and every client.

Dalli also announced that Audrey Abela, who was previously the head of digital and social, has now assumed the role of head of client partners. This means that she will be leading the full team of client partners at The Concept Stadium, offering a variety of services, including brand crafting, marketing strategy, social media management, digital marketing, corporate communications, the design and development of websites and overall marketing communications.

