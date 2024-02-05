The Concept Stadium is collaborating with the SiGMA Foundation’s G.L.O.W (Give Little Ones Wings) Campaign, which aims to uplift disadvantaged children globally, addressing various challenges hindering their growth and development.

The Maltese agency is especially contributing to G.L.O.W’s mission to help underprivileged children in Colombia affected by cleft lip and cleft palate.

“Supporting children in Colombia with cleft lip and cleft palate resonates deeply with our company’s philosophy; and is our our first CSR activity for 2024,” Jonathan Dalli, founder and CEO of The Concept Stadium, said.

“At The Concept Stadium, we believe that all we have is time – a principle that propels us to go beyond expectations and create positive change. The right to smile is something so intrinsically linked to this value, that we felt it was the right fit for contribution.”

The G.L.O.W Campaign’s primary mission involved a four-day trek through the Amazon, aptly named the ‘Lost City Trek’, held last month. The objective was to help restore smiles and confidence in over 120 children by addressing their cleft lip and cleft palate conditions. Each operation costs approximately €800 and the SiGMA Foundation partnered with Premium Care Kids for this initiative.

Highlighting The Concept Stadium’s ongoing dedication to community initiatives, Dalli recalled recent efforts such as the Camino de Santiago Challenge in May 2022. This event raised €15,000 in support of the Jonathan Chetcuti Program, dedicated to building a school recreational grounds in Ethiopia. The agency’s involvement is a tribute to the memory of Jonathan Chetcuti, co-founder, and guardian angel, of The Concept Stadium.

Moreover, in 2023, following Jonathan Dalli’s second Camino de Santiago Challenge, both The Concept Stadium Agency and The Jonathan Chetcuti Program made significant donations to Hospice Malta. These contributions, totalling €16,000 and €6,000 respectively, were supported in the run-up to the finalisation of the St Michael Hospice project, enabling Hospice Malta to continue offering exceptional palliative care to the local community, free of charge.

Founded in 2010, The Concept Stadium has evolved into a team of nearly 30 commercial creatives, dedicated to providing comprehensive marketing sol

utions. With a focus on branding, web, digital, and communications, the creative marketing agency is also committed to making a positive impact through its work and philanthropic endeavours.

To learn more about The Concept Stadium, its marketing agency services, as well as its commitment to social responsibility, visit www.conceptstadium.com.