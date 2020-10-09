Concept Stadium has come a long way in just a decade, from its early days when the company was founded by CEO Jonathan Dalli and the late Jonathan Chetcuti, to a fully-fledged team of commercial creatives. The team spans across the different marketing disciplines, from creative strategy and communication; to branding and design; digital marketing; web design and development; social media and PR.

Success has been attributed to the boutique style that the founders have ingrained in the company culture and that today still governs all client relations.

Dalli believes customer retention has been high due to the strong personal relationships the team work hard to consistently nurture, and that these are based on values of mutual trust and respect, delivery and performance-based approach.

Despite COVID-19 being a challenge, the biggest challenge the company has had to face in the past few months was the passing away of the much-loved COO and co-founder Chetcuti.

We see our company’s web and digital strategic business units growing

“As COVID-19 broke, we battled the challenges of working remotely, and ensuring the continued sustainability of the agency, but we also did the unimaginable – we grieved together, we gave each other strength, and we pledged to continue the legacy of Concept Stadium for the love and admiration we all had for our dear Jonathan C,” Dalli said.

The Concept Stadium has earned itself a track record of managing local and international brands across a variety of above-the-line and below-the-line activations, while attaining the ISO 9001 certification. On the commercial social responsibility front, the agency has worked on a number of initiatives during the last 10 years, with a recent one being its assistance to Hospice Malta with an extended marketing service and annual campaigns built on the company’s core competencies.

Looking to the future, Concept Stadium continues to strengthen its management structure, as well as investing more in digital marketing skills and assets.

“COVID-19 has transformed the market into full digital transformation mode, and adapted a very agile approach to respond to market conditions. We were entrusted with a number of digital projects this year and we see our company’s web and digital strategic business units growing, along with the traditional marketing offering and brand development proposition.

“We aim to continue to stay one step ahead of the market to be there for our clients when they need us to help their respective businesses grow. And most of all, we shall never forget where we came from,” Dalli added.