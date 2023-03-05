Following The Concept Stadium’s participation in the University of Malta’s Freshers’ Week last October, the creative marketing agency has opened its doors to the first intern recruited from this activation, Kimberly Cachia. A first-year student currently reading a bachelor of fine arts in digital arts, Cachia is looking to specialise in graphic design and creative arts.

Themed ‘Growing Success Stories since 2010’, The Concept Stadium’s activation on campus aimed to recruit interns for the agency within the digital, brand, web and communications areas of business, believing in the need for students to combine their theoretical studies with practical work.

The Concept Stadium welcomed several interns to its team of commercial creatives in the past year. Alice Battistino and Kyle Mintoff, who were also the faces behind the Freshers’ Week activation, both started their career at The Concept Stadium as interns, progressing all the way to being a crucial part of the overall complement.

At the end of 2022, the agency also welcomed another intern, Fabiola Ponce, who is supporting the brand communications team with fun and engaging marketing content for its social media channels.

“Growing success stories has been one of our core missions since the inception of The Concept Stadium back in 2010. We don’t aim to merely employ people to do a job, we onboard people that have the right kind of mentality coupled with the will to succeed and that fit within our growing team of Commercial Creatives. Then we help them spread their wings and grow within their area of expertise through mentorship and guidance. We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly and Fabiola to our team and to see how their story will flourish,” Jonathan Dalli, founder & CEO of The Concept Stadium, said.

Cachia said: “I’m truly excited to start my internship journey with The Concept Stadium. I look forward to having the opportunity to take all the theory I am learning as part of my degree and apply it to real-life situations and business needs for the benefit of our clients. Seeing the success stories of other interns like me, as well as the growing client base of The Concept Stadium, serves as testament of all the learning experiences and opportunities that can come out from this internship opportunity.”

Cachia was also awarded the Freshers’ Week prize: a brand new smart watch.

For more information, visit conceptstadium.com/stories/.