The Concept Stadium scooped up the award for the best e-commerce website as part of The Malta eBusiness Awards 2020, organised by Tech.mt − the public private partnership set up to promote Malta as a tech centre.

Myfood.mt is an online-only supermarket developed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Developed with a mobile-ﬁrst philosophy, resulting in seamless user experience across all devices, its ﬂat design allows for a more streamlined and eﬃcient interface.

The Concept Stadium is a local boutique marketing and consultancy company offering fully-fledged marketing services, from strategy and communications to branding, design and AV, Web UX/UI, digital, social, PR and events. It is ISO-certified and employs a team crea­tives in creative studio, web design and deve­lopment as well as core marketing and PR management. The Concept Stadium has also embarked on various digi­tal and web projects in recent months, such as Corinthiagroup.com, Vodafone’s new epic.com.mt, hospicemalta.org and apsfunds.com.mt, to name a few.

Sleepless nights and late-night meetings made such a record turnaround possible

Commenting on the achievement, Charlene Mintoff from myfood.mt said: “We approached The Concept Stadium to help us with the brand development and e-commerce website creation of myfood.mt. We came up with this idea during the time when there was a high increase in online purchases due to COVID-19 and very limited delivery capacity. We were impressed by The Concept Stadium’s responsiveness and project deliverables, as well as the online supermarket development in record time.”

Jonathan Dalli, CEO of The Concept Stadium, thanked myfood.mt for entrusting the company with the project, and expressed his pride for the team, their resilience and expertise.

“Sleepless nights and late-night meetings made such a record turnaround possible for myfood.mt, notwithstanding that this did not deter us from creating an award-winning online brand, e-commerce website and a fully-fledged go-to-market campaign for this fantastic project.” The eBusiness Awards is an awards initiative organised by Tech.mt and is intended to promote and reward Malta’s best tech companies and solutions.

