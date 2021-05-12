Real Madrid’s hopes of clinching the La Liga title have been hit by another injury after the club confirmed on Tuesday that France defender Ferland Mendy has a problem in his tibia.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tibial periostitis,” Madrid said in a statement.

According to reports in the Spanish press, Mendy is expected to miss the rest of the season, leaving Madrid without their first-choice left-back for the run-in.

Mendy’s injury will also be a concern for France, given Euro 2020 begins in a month’s time.

