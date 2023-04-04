Two associations expressed concern on Tuesday about a shortage of medication to treat scabies, also pointing out that other EU countries are not suffering a similar shortage.

Scabies is a contagious skin infection caused by tiny mites that can spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact with infected people or by sharing personal items such as clothing or bedding. Symptoms include a rash and intense itching.

Treatment involves medication that can be applied to the skin or taken orallyThe Maltese Association of Dermatology and Venereology and the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine said other EU countries do not seem to have medicinal shortages.

They therefore urged the authorities to step up their efforts to ensure adequate supplies in Malta.

"We hence urged the government medical authorities involved in pharmaceutical regulation and procurement to step up their efforts in ensuring adequate local supplies of