The owners of two Pietà residences enveloped by two construction projects in the same area that witnessed a building collapse last week have filed two judicial protests in a bid to safeguard their own safety.

Dulcie Zammit and Gotthard and Magnolia Tabone filed two judicial protests against Portica Estates Ltd and Mohib Abouzidan, the two developers and their respective architects behind the two projects, one on Ursuline Street and the other on Danny Cremona corner with Mimosa Street, close to the site of a building collapse just five days ago.

It was the third such collapse in a few days. Following the most recent collapse, the government decided to temporarily suspend all demolition and excavation works.

The first project residents protested against involves the replacement of an existing house with five housing units including a duplex penthouse, a basement warehouse for domestic use and parking spaces at ground floor level.

The other project involves the demolition of an existing tenement and the construction of a basement garage, class 4B shops at ground floor, 15 overlying flats and two penthouses.

The protesting parties, whose properties are closed in by these two construction sites, have sought recourse before the courts, calling for information about the name and details of the site managers.

They are also requesting copies of the relative insurance policies and bank guarantees, condition reports on their properties as well as method statements of the proposed developments.

While calling upon one of the developers to abide by the statutory 7cm distance from party walls during excavation works, the protesting parties pointed out that the other developer had ignored this rule, digging right next to the dividing wall abutting the third party property which collapsed five days ago.

The protesting parties called for the use of adequate machinery in the works and for a geological survey to be carried out, especially since another building in the same zone had already collapsed.

In the light of such “serious doubts” about the structural stability of the area, the protesting parties called upon the developers and their architects to ensure that they would suffer no damages through the building works next door.

Lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona signed the acts.