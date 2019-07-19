Concerns over the running of the American University of Malta (AUM) have forced a US university to temporarily halt its collaboration with the Maltese educational institution.

The international dual-degree programme between Arkansas State University (ASU) and the AUM is on hold while ASU officials review the partnership.

The agreement with the American University of Malta, signed in March, prompted questions from ASU faculty members.

They were concerned about how the university in Malta had hired and fired its faculty, according to Loretta Neal McGregor, ASU faculty senate president and a professor of psychology.

The AUM’s presence in Malta has been a controversy from the start and so far has not manage to keep with its plans to attract hundreds of students to its campus in Cospicua.

Their concerns were first reported in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

The Arkansas University has now formed a new committee made up of academics, to review the partnership agreement with the AUM and decide whether to proceed with the agreement.

Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Demphousse said that while it was the AUM which approached the US University for collaboration, it was only after the signing of the partnership agreement that he had learnt of the Maltese university’s chequered past and double-digit enrolment.

An agreement was signed in March between Arkansas State University and the American University of Malta. Photo: Arkansas State University

When contacted, a spokesman for the AUM confirmed that the partnership with the Arkansas University is not yet in operation.

“My understanding is that, following a request on the part of certain Arkansas State University faculty members, a committee was formed to look at agreements into which the university enters,” the AUM spokesman said.

“This includes the AUM-ASU agreement, which was recently inked,” he said.

“At some point, the committee will issue a recommendation,” he said.

The agreement was signed last March for a collaborative delivery of dual-degree academic programs, including a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Finance as well as a Business Administration.

However, according to unconfirmed reports, the university currently has fewer than a hundred students following courses.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat pictured during an American University of Malta graduation ceremony. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The agreement, signed in the presence of Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and the Prime Minister’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Labour MP Alex Saliba, included the possibility of sharing resources, including faculty members and the possibility for students to spend part of their academic programme in the US.

Asked to give details on the number of students currently studying at its facilities so far, now that its third academic year has started, the AUM’s spokesman refrained from giving any numbers.

“The number of students always fluctuates at this time of the year. AUM will announce how many students are enrolled following our October intake,” he said.

Times of Malta had reported enrolment figures well below projected in the first semester. University of America officials had put the figure at 23.

According to the conditions of its licence, the AUM had to reach 700 students by its third year of operations. However, according to unconfirmed reports, the university currently has fewer than a hundred students following courses.