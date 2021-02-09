The health authorities are concerned about a temperature probe used in the consignment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which arrived over the weekend and are clarifying if the doses can be used.

The consignment, the first from AstraZeneca, arrived over the weekend. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the government cannot provide details how many doses the consignment consisted of, but the concern involves the entire supply.

The minister was speaking during an unrelated press conference concerning a new monitoring device for diabetics.

He said that every vaccine consignment has two monitors, a GPS monitor and a temperature sensor. Another temperature probe was added by the Maltese authorities. The problems related to the first temperature probe but the second had worked well and tyhe temperature was always correct. The health authorities are currently discussing with AstraZeneca if the temperature was correct or not, 'just to be 200% sure' he said.

He also explained that the AstraZeneca vaccines do not require the sort of extreme cold temperatures as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“Discussions are ongoing with AstraZeneca about whether the temperature was correct or not. If the cold chain was not complete, the consignment will be replaced with another.”

When asked, a health spokesperson could not provide further details on the consignment.

On Sunday, Fearne said the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine was another cannon in the arsenal used against COVID-19. He also said that its use would bring the vaccination programme forward by two weeks. However, the vaccine will not be administered for those aged over 55 because not enough studies have been made into its effectiveness among older people.

Fearne said the AstraZeneca vaccine, once cleared, will be administered to non-medical front liners under the age of 55. It will not be administered to vulnerable people, elderly people or those suffering from chronic disease.

No cases of the South African variant in Malta

He also said in reply to questions that no cases of the South African variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Malta.

Referring to reports that the AstraZeneca vaccine might not be effective enough against mild and moderate cases of the South African variant, he said studies were still ongoing.

Furthermore, the variant is not expected to be predominant in the EU this winter. If it is confirmed that the vaccine is not effective enough against the variant, there might be a booster vaccine.