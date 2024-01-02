An NGO on Tuesday raised concerns about the deteriorating state of Fort Chambray in Gozo and called for immediate restoration works.

"The privatisation of the site in 2004 has been most detrimental, allowing the fort to fall into neglect, jeopardising its status as common heritage," the NGO Għawdix said as it called on all responsible entities, especially those contractually obligated, to initiate the necessary actions.

Fissures in the bastions are widening.

"Gozo is rapidly losing its heritage, making the preservation of Fort Chambray critical to safeguarding Gozo's unique history and architectural legacy," it said.

Fort Chambray was built by the knights in 1750s as a modern stronghold to provide refuge during sieges as the fortifications at Victoria became inadequate.

But various parts now show eroded and crumbling stonework.

Geological challenges and prolonged neglect have contributed to the current dilapidated state of the structure, particularly impacting the West-facing bastions, the NGO said.

He noted that despite the conditional approval of a development application for restoration works several years ago (PA/00841/15), covering bastion walls and internal structures, it vital restoration works had not yet begun.