Earnings from a charity concert last year helped children with severe emotional and behavioural difficulties get access to a crucial residential programme that helps them work on their sense of self-worth in a healthy environment.

This year, the organisers hope this could blossom into a tradition.

The second edition of Rock for Richmond, a concert that features indie artists, will be held on August 31 to raise funds for the Richmond Foundation.

The Richmond Foundation is an NGO that supports people experiencing mental health problems and their families through a range of support services. Primarily it offers shelter to people who have left Mount Carmel Hospital by providing support and a structured lifestyle with the aim of reintegrating into society.

“Donations from the public and government funding are always necessary to keep us going,” said organiser Mario Vella, a mental health support assistant who is best-known as the frontman for band Brikkuni.

“The foundation will always need resources to keep refining its operation and empower the people in its care,” Mr Vella says.

On top of its ongoing outreach programmes, the Richmond Foundation will be opening an additional two halfway houses next year.

Halfway houses provide a more independent space for people who were previously in residential care to take a more active role in their rehabilitation and surroundings.

“These are patients with high levels of anxiety and depression who barely have the strength to leave the house or hold a job,” Mr Vella says.

In the halfway houses, caretakers assist residents with their mental wellbeing and general upkeep of their surroundings through daily routines and, in some cases, patients have even been able to transition to completely independent living.

This year’s Rock for Richmond will feature a more adventurous lineup with fresh faces roŻa, Djun and 215 collective front man Eddie Fresco.

For tickets one may visit https://shop.trackagescheme.com/event/rock-richmond 2019/ ?fbclid=IwAR0LlvJcBFW8pJ7AMWf51sKmJXYWVNNA7UrJypi9HwNv7JuWVZ4U8u6_NNs.

To make a donation to the Richmond Foundation please visit https://www.richmond. org.mt/donate/.