The La Stella Philharmonic Society will once again be holding its acclaimed seasonal appointment, presenting its stalwart audiences with some of the most relished symphonic pieces in the classical repertoire as a closure to this year’s Festival Mediterranea.

The orchestra will execute intrepid compositions ranging from the tuneful romanticism to the 20th-century modernist repertoire, offering a well-balanced and engaging experience to the ardent connoisseurs and the keen neophytes alike.

Gioachino Rossini’s overture finale from his ultimate opera William Tell – aptly called March of the Swiss Soldiers – offers one of the most well-known heraldic immortal tunes, often used to accompany countless situations due to its victorious melodic nature. In contrast, the staple overture from Giuseppe Verdi’s La Forza del Destino is a show of splendid tragic romanticism at its best.

Another highlight is John Galea’s celebratory Fanfare Salute, a 2003 composition, specifically composed to honour his predecessors at the King’s Own Philharmonic Society.

This was given its Gozo performance by La Stella Band during this year’s Independence Day Concert under the direction of the composer himself. These pieces will be accompanied by Mediterranea by local composer Mario Galea; a tuneful piece which has delighted the audiences on its premiere a few years ago.

The late mestro Joseph Vella’s 20th-century masterpiece Malta Rebbieħa will also feature. Holding the role of its director until his demise, this piece was specifically composed for the La Stella Philharmonic, being also arranged for orchestra a few years on.

Claiming international success throughout the years, Malta Rebbieħa is known for its mix of romantic melodies, 20th-century atonality, as well as for depicting in the most graphic way themes of tragedy, battle and victory which have characterised Malta’s history.

Another highlight of the evening will be a selection from the opera Macbeth – an arrangement for the La Stella Band by the late Mro Vella.

A medley of the four most popular musicals which were performed at Astra throughout the years ‒ namely Grease, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat ‒ offers a bit of pop relief from the intricate and onerous repertoire.

This concert will for the first time be under the direction of Mro John Galea, Astra Theatre’s and La Stella’s newly-appointed musical director.

The concert will be held at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on Saturday at 8pm. Entrance is free of charge. More information may be obtained at www.teatruastra.org.mt.