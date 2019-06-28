The Sliema Philharmonic Society is presenting a vocal and musical concert today at 7.30pm at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish church (Sacro Cuor), Sliema, on the occasion of the titular feast. The concert will feature a programme performed by the band, conducted by Mro Lesley Tabone, the parish choir conducted by Fr Paul Galea, OFM, as well as singers Annabelle Vella and Justine Bezzina, tenor Charles Vincenti and baritone Ivan Vella.

