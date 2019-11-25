The annual concert by the band of the Armed Forces of Malta in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza will this year take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul in Mdina on December 6 at 8pm.

The concert will be held under the patronage of President George Vella who will present the Mons. Mikiel Azzopardi Award 2019 to the winner announced during the evening.

The band will be under the direction of Mro WO1 Twanny Borg with the participation of soprano Celine Abela and tenor Lbdr. George Zammit.

The programme will include works by Handel, von Weber, Rodrigo, Albinoni, De Haan, Reineke and Rutter, as well as works by Maltese composers Carmel Callus and Ray Sciberras with arrangements by Capt. Jonathan Borg.

Free tickets may be obtained by e-mail on kuncert @dartalprovidenza.org or by phone on 2146 2844 by no later than Thursday.