World renowned German harpist Florence Sitruk will perform in a concert entitled Esprit Méditerranéen in the Mdina Cathedral Museum courtyard on Wednesday at 8pm.

Sitruk, a professor at the Indiana Jacobs School of Music, the US, has been hailed as “one of the finest artists in her field” on the international level, both as performer and teacher. During the concert she will be accompanied by Maltese mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo, one of the most promising Maltese classical singers.

The concert will include music by Mediterranean composers, such as de Falla and Albert Pace. In fact, Sitruk offered to come to Malta specifically to play two of Pace’s works, one of which he composed especially for her.

Patrons will be offered a free guided tour of parts of the Mdina Cathedral Museum at 7pm prior to the concert, as well as the opportunity to meet the artists over a drink at the end.

Tickets may be purchased from ticketline.com.mt or from the Cathedral Museum.