A concert in aid of the ongoing restoration project of the marouflage paintings at the Sacred Heart of Jesus church in Nadur will be held in the church today at 7pm.

During the concert, singer and guitarist Fiona Cauchi and harpist Lydia Buttigieg will perform a recital of religious music and solo harp works. A short video on the church and the restoration project will also be shown.

Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Dress code is smart. Those attending will be asked for a donation of at least €15 at the door. After the concert, a complementary drink and a memento will be provided. The event is supported by MP and Heritage Malta chairman Anton Refalo.