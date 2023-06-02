Celebrations marking the feast of St Anthony of Padua and the 100th anniversary of the statue of St Anthony at St Anthony church in Għajnsielem included a concert, B’Ħarsa ta’ Mħabba, held at the church on May 29.

The Gozo Regional Orchestra made its debut at this concert under the direction of Michel Angelo Muscat. Joining the orchestra were the Michel Angelo and Friends Choir and soloists baritone Louis Andrew Cassar, sopranos Maria Cassar and Marita Vella, and mezzo-soprano Hilda Grima. Three pieces where premiered at the concert – O Salutaris Hostia and St Anthony antiphon O Proles Hispanie by St Joseph Band Club (Għajnsielem) assistant band master Anthony Galea, and Sinfonia No. 1 by Mro Muscat.

The concert also featured Marcia in Si Bemolle Maggiore by Carlo Diacono and the Intermezzo – Preghiera d’un Angelo by Ferdinando Camilleri, which had never been played again since their debut in the early 20th century. The Andante Religioso by Giuseppe Camilleri, son of Ferdinando Camilleri, also made its Gozitan premiere during the concert.

Other works included Salve Regina and Ave Maria by Joseph Galea, choral pieces – Jesu Joy by Bach, Ave Verum by Mozart and Gloria by Vivaldi, Tantum Ergo No. 3 by Muscat, Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana and Gloria by Vivaldi.

A brief history of the origin of statues of St Anthony which were commissioned by the Franciscan Friars along the years was given by Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, OFM.

At the end of the concert, Fr Ghirlando thanked the orchestra and choir, including Mro Muscat for his initiative. The concert was under the patronage of Fr Provincial Anthony Chircop OFM and the Bishop of Tripoli, George Bugeja OFM.

The concert was supported by the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate, Għajnsielem local council, Paul Stellini Design Studio and CVC Media.