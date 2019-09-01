After last year’s massive success, ALS Malta is once again taking on its most ambitious yearly music event.

In an attempt to raise funds for a newer and bigger Dar Bjorn, ALS Malta has again partnered up with Malta’s most loved Versatile Brass and top local artists to put up an unforgettable concert on Wednesday in St George’s Square, Valletta.

Entrance is totally free but donations will be collected at the door.

The concert will feature The Travellers, Ira Losco, Red Electrick, Daniel Cauchi from the Big Band Brothers, Ivan Grech from Winter Moods, Pamela Bezzina, Glen Vella, Martina Borg, Christabelle, Borg Brooke, Kevin Paul Calleja, Janice Debattista, Amber, Christian Arding, Nadine Axisa, Mike Spiteri, Gloriana Arpa Belli, Ozzy Lino, harpist Jacob Portelli, Angela Tirchett, Michela, Leuellen, LEX, Cheryl Camilleri and Keith Zammit ex Relikc.

Versatile & Friends for ALS 2019 takes place at St George’s Square, Valletta on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Donations will be collected at the door.