The Għaqda Filantroprika Talent Mosti is presenting a Lenten concert in aid of the Down Syndrome Assocation Malta.

Performing will be a selection of musicians from the Soċjetà Filarmonika Santa Marija Mosta under the direction of Wayne Bartolo.

The Down Syndrome Association was set up in 1991 by parents of children with Down Syndrome. One of the main aims of the association is to encourage and empower people with this condition to reach their full potential in life for a successful and happy life. The society also offers support to their parents and relatives.

The concert will be held on Friday, March 6, at 7pm at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Wied il-Għasel, Mosta. For more information, visit www.talentmosti.com.