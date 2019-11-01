Soprano Andriana Yordanova will perform a repertoire of Ave Marias at St Augustine Priory, Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm, including one by British composer David Lewiston Sharpe that will be premiered during the concert. She will be accompanied by pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa who will also perform musical interludes.

The selection of Marian arias varies from opera excerpts by celebrated composers such as Verdi, Schubert, Arcadelt and Caccini, to Maltese compositions, such as one by Mro Silvio Zammit. During the event, Mr Sharpe will also premier his sonata Sketches from Senglea.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the restoration of the Augustinian monastery. Those attending will be asked for a €10 donation. Tickets will be available from the venue half an hour before the concert. For details, e-mail baroccomalta@gmail.com or call 7968 0952.