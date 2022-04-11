The choir Vox Dulcis Chorale is performing a selection of sacred music to celebrate Holy Week.

The choir will be performing Lenten and Passiontide choral music, including Nunc Tempus Acceptabile and Ubi Caritas, as well as sacred works by well-known composers such as Bach and Mendelssohn.

The choir will be under the direction of John Anthony Fsadni.

The performances are being held on Tuesday, April 12, at Luqa parish church at 7.15pm and on Wednesday, April 13, in St Anne's church, Żebbiegħ, at 7:30pm.

Admission is free but donations in aid of Ukrainian refugees will be accepted. Masks are to be worn at all times.