An operatic and symphony band concert entitled Omaggio a Giuseppe Verdi (Tribute to Giuseppe Verdi) will be performed on Saturday at 7.30pm at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, by La Valette Symphony Band under the baton of Mro Dominic Darmanin.

Accompanying the band will be renowned Bulgarian tenor Kaludi Kaludov and Polish soprano Anna Dytry who will perform arias and duets from some of Verdi’s major operas, including La Traviata, Aida, Rigoletto, Il Trovatore, La Forza del destino. In addition, the Coro Bel Canto will perform choir selections from Nabucco, La Traviata, Aida and Il Trovatore.

The band is marking the 145th anniversary of its foundation and the 92nd anniversary of its historic victory at the International Bands Competition in Como, Italy. The concert is being held under the patronage of President George Vella.

Those attending will be asked for a €10 donation. Tickets are available from the Catholic Institute, Floriana, or from the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette, Republic Street, Valletta. The band may be contacted on tel. 2099 7001 or e-mail lavaletteband1874@gmail.com.