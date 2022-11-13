On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the historical victory at the bands’ international competition in Como, Italy, the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette is presenting a celebration concert Magia Di Operette.

The concert will feature a selection of operettas with the special participation of tenor Andrea Bragiotto and soprano Barbara Fasol from Milan, Italy.

This concert will be held on November 19 at 7.15pm at the theatre of the Catholic Institute, Floriana. The event is under the patronage of President George Vella.

The La Valette Band conducted by Mro Dominic Darmanin will perform the major highlights from famous operettas popular with the local public. The concert will feature special arrangements for a symphony band from the original orchestra scores including the harp.

The programme will include solos and duets to be performed by Bragiotto and Barbara Fasol from, among others, The Merry Widow and Il Paese del Sorriso by Franz Lehar, The White Horse Inn by Ralph Benatzky and Robert Stolz, La Danza delle Libellule by Carlo Lombardo and Franz Lehar, La Principessa della Czarda by Emmerich Kalman and La Duchessa del Bal Tabarin by Leon Bard.

Bragiotto is a professional tenor and qualified tutor in lyrical and modern singing. He had performed at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta in concerts dedicated to the Italian bel canto tradition with selections from operas, operettas and classical Italian songs. He is also the artistic and programming director of the Musical Institute NovaMusica in Buccinasco, province of Milan, Lombardy.

Fasol is a lyrical soprano and teacher of operatic and modern singing at the institute NovaMusica in Buccinasco.

From 2019, together with Bragiotto, she has endeavoured to promote the project Prosopera, a process to facilitate a higher appreciation of opera, and exchanging music and prose through the interpretation and explanation of famous opera librettos, arias and dialogues.

Fasol is also active in selection boards at the Concorso Lirico Internazionale Citta’ di Lissone, Giovani InCanto and Arturo Toscanini in Mantova.

In this Magia di Operette concert, the La Valette Symphony Band will perform overtures of the operettas The Merry Widow by Franz Lehar, Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II and Orpheus in the Underworld by Jacques Offenbach.

The climax in the grand finale will be from Il Paese dei Campanelli. The celebration concert will end with the La Valette Hymn by Cardenio Botti and the national anthem.

BOOKING: Magia Di Operette by Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette will be held on November 19 at 7.15pm at the theatre of the Catholic Institute, Floriana. Booking can be done by contacting info@socnazlavalette.com or by phone on 2099 7001 or 7988 2828. A €15 euro donation is requested for each ticket.