St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem marked the feast of Our Lady of Loreto, celebrated on Sunday, with a concert in front of the band club’s premises on August 23.

The concert, directed by Mro Frankie Debono, with the assistance of Mro Anthony Galea, opened with Firework by Katy Perry, and included contemporary and classical works and music from films and also a tribute to Għajnsielem-born singer Alfred Rapa.

It came to an end with Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Lelio Spiteri and Lorietta Buttigieg introduced the works. The concert was supported by the Gozo Ministry and the Għajnsielem local council.

Established in 1928, the St Joseph Band Club’s first bandsmen were orphans brought together by Mgr Guzeppi De Piro.

At an unspecified date, in 1928, Mgr De Piro was seen arriving from Malta with a sizeable parcel. The package contained the first musical instruments which were going to be used by the yet unborn St Joseph Band.