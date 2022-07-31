Q: I bought two tickets online to attend a concert in August 2022. However, the day after, I changed my mind and decided to cancel the tickets. The concert organisers are refusing to issue a refund. If I am not mistaken, online purchases are protected with a 14-day cooling-off period. What are my rights?

A: When consumers purchase products and services online, the Consumer Rights Regulations provide them with the right to withdraw from the sales contract within 14 days. In the case of services, the 14 days start from the date of purchase, and in the case of goods, from the day the goods ordered are delivered to consumers.

However, the same regulations list a number of purchases that are excluded from the right of withdrawal. One of these are services related to leisure activities if the contract provides for a specific date or period of performance. The purchase of a concert ticket falls under this category of services.

Hence, unless you reach a voluntary agreement with the concert organisers, legally you are not entitled to claim a refund.

