Electronic Music Malta, in collaboration with the German Maltese Circle, the Goethe Institute, Heritage Malta and Black Box Pro, is bringing to Malta one of the world’s best theremin players, Carolina Eyck, for a performance at the Museum of Archaeology, Valletta.

The German-Sorbian musician and composer will play music from her latest album, entitled Elegies for Theremin & Voice, which celebrates the centennial of the invention of the theremin ­‒ an electronic instrument played without physical contact.

The concert will feature the artist’s inventive original compositions and improvisations which are a meditation on mortality and loss.

This concert will utilise a surround sound system, allowing Eyck’s theremin to break free and fill the space, in sync with the movement of her dance-like performances.

The event will commence with a short performance by Maltese singer-songwriter Yasmin Kuymizakis, better known as Yews.

The performance will be held today in the Grand Salon Hall at the National Museum of Archaeology in Republic Street, Valletta. Doors will open at 7.15pm.